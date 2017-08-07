Pagsusuot ng high heels sa trabaho ipagbawal

Hiniling ng isang labor group sa Department of Labor and Employment na pagbawalan ang mga employer na piliting magsuot ng high heels ang kanilang mga empleyado dahil sa panganib na dala nito.

Ayon sa Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines marami silang natatanggap na reklamo mula sa mga saleslady kaugnay ng hirap nila sa pagsusuot ng high heels sa trabaho.

“They also worry that it might have long-term damaged on them. This is a grave concern to their health and safety and so we are asking the DOLE to prohibit employers from requiring their employees to wear high heel shoes in doing their work,” ani Gerard Seno, national executive vice president ng ALU.

Bukod sa saleslady ay kasama umano sa pinagsusuot ng high heels ang mga promodizer sa mga grocery, waitress, hotel and restaurant receptionists at flight attendants.

“Apart from the pain, working women also complain of injury after slipping, falling and tripping with high heel shoes on. This must be stopped. Women workers should not be compelled to put on high heel shoes against their will. They should not be exposed to any harm and danger at all times,” ani Seno.

Walang regulasyon ang DOLE kaugnay ng pagsusuot ng high heels.

“For fear of censure from supervisors and lack of genuine grievance mechanism in the workplace amid numerous anecdotal accidents involving high high shoes, women in the circumstances are powerless–most of which are contractualized workers and have no union to represent them,” dagdag pa ni Seno. “They just endure the pain for the entire duration of their shift and have no choice but to comply with company policy for the entire duration of their contracts against their will.”

