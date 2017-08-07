Aguirre inatasan ang NBI na imbestigahan ang Comelec chair dahil sa tagong yaman INQUIRER.net

INATASAN ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na imbestigahan ang umano’y tagong yaman ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista matapos isiwalat ng kanyang misis na aabot sa P1 bilyon ang kanyang “ill-gotten wealth.” Ipinalabas ni Aguirre ang Department Order No. 517 na nag-uutos sa NBI na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng mga alegasyon ng misis ni Bautista na si Patricia Paz. Nauna nang nakipagkita si Paz kay Pangulong Duterte noong Hulyo 26, kung saan nagsumite siya ng isang affidavit na ininedorso naman sa NBI.

“The NBI, through its Director, is hereby directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case build-up over the alleged failure to disclose pertinent information required in the statement of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN) of Chairperson Andres D. Bautista contained in the affidavit of Mrs. Patricia Paz Bautista including possible determination of violation of Anti-Money Laundering Law and other related laws,” dagdag ni Aguirre.

Idinagdag ni Aguirre na maaari pa ring imbestigahan si Bautista sa kabila na siya ay isang impeachable officer.

“He is not immune from criminal investigation,” ayon pa kay Aguirre.

“The NBI investigation can be used as basis in filing an impeachment complaint,” dagdag ni Aguirre.

Inatasan din ni Aguirre ang NBI na magsumite ng buwanang ulat kaugnay ng isinasagawang imbestigasyon laban kay Bautista.

