P187M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto, P137M ang Super Lotto By Leifbilly Begas

Inaasahang aabot sa P187 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 at P137 milyon naman sa Super Lotto sa bola nito sa Martes.

Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumama sa winning number combination na 58-08-45-07-23-19 sa bola ng Ultra Lotto noong Linggo ng gabi. Umabot sa P182 milyon ang jackpot prize.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P46,390 ang 26 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero, tig-P870 ang 1,104 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 19,869 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Wala ring tumaya sa winning number combination na 26-44-18-37-28-21 sa Super Lotto draw. Umabot sa P132.4 milyon ang jackpot prize nito.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 14 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,050 naman ang tinamaan ng 1,105 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 23,548 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

