US State Secretary Tillerson bibisita kay DU30 sa Malacanang Bandera

NAKATAKDANG mag-courtesy call si United States (US) State Secretarey Rex Tillerson kay Pangulong Duterte sa Malacanang ngayong hapon.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na inaasahang maraming matatalakay na isyu sa pagitan ni Duterte at ni Tillerson kasama na ang patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno laban sa grupo ng Maute sa Marawi City at sa patuloy na banta ng terorismo sa bansa.

“We expect the President to discuss with Secretary Tillerson a wide range of issues including the security situation in Marawi, the global threat of terrorism, increasing Philippine-US economic ang people to people engagement, the Balangiga bells, among others,” sabi ni Abella.

Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Abella ang kahandaan ni Duterte na sagutin ang isyu hinggil sa umano’y extrajudicial killings (EJKs) sa bansa.

“We also welcome the opportunity to address concerns such as human rights if & when raised. We have always included this issue in our discussions & engagements w foreign governments, particularly western democraciesm,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.