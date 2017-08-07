Antibiotic di kailangan tapusin—study

DAPAT nang itigil ang maling payo na kailangan laging tapusin ang pag-inom ng mga antibiotic, sa pagsasabing sa ganitong paraan ay lalo lamang nagdudulot ng drug resistance sa pasyente.

Ito ay ayon sa British diseases expert na si Martin Lleywelyn.

Sa isang pag-aaral na inilathala sa The MMJ medical journal, sinabi nito na hindi ang paghinto sa pag-inom ng antibiotic ang nagiging sanhi ng drug resistance, kundi ang pag-i-nom ng gamot ng hindi kinakailangan.

“We encourage policy makers, educators and doctors to stop advocating ‘complete the course’ when communicating with the public,” sabi ng team, na pinangunahan ni Llewelyn, ng Brighton at Sussex Medical School.

“Further, they should publicly and actively state that this was not evidence-based and is incorrect.”

Idinagdag ng grupo na kailangan pa ng mas mala-limang pag-aaral para sa pinakamabisang alternatibo ngunit makabubuti umanong patigilin sa pag-inom ng antibiotic ang pasyente kung maganda na ang pakiramdam nito.

Nauna na nang sinabi ng UN World Health Organization na kapag itinigil nang mas maaga ang pag-inom ng antibiotic, hindi nito mapapatay ang lahat ng bacteria, na maaaring mag-mutate at magresulta sa resistant ng gamot.

Pinayuhan nito ang mga pasyente na tapusin ang pag-inom batay sa resetang ibinigay ng kanilang doktor.

Sinuportahan din ito ng US Food and Drug Administration, kung saan nagpayo ito na inumin ang lahat ng gamot sa araw na itinakda ng doktor.

Ngunit ayon sa bagong pag-aaral na inalisa ang pagkakaugnay ng tagal ng pag-inom, ang bisa ng gamot at ang epektibo drug resistance, sinabi nito na walang ebidensiya na mas konti ang bisa ng gamot o magdudulot ito ng antibiotic resistance.

“When a patient takes antibiotics for any reason, antibiotic sensitive species and strains among (microorganisms) on their skin or gut or in the environment are replaced by resistant species and strains ready to cause infection in the future,” paliwanag ng team.

Idinagdag ng grupo na kung mas matagal ang paggamit ng antibiotic, mas malaki ang posibilidad na magkaroon ng drug resistance.

Posible ring maipasa sa ibang tao ang mga resistant strains ng walang sintomas ng sakit.

Sa mga komento sa Science Media Centre sa London, sinabi ni Peter Openshaw, presidente ng British Society for Immunology, sinuportahan nito ang resulta ng pag-aaral na maiiwasan ang resistance sa gamot kung mas maiksi ang pag-inom ng antibiotic.

Idinagdag niya na kinakailangan lang niya ang mas mahabang gamutan kung kailangang patayin ng isang pasyente ang bacteria kagaya ng kaso ng may tuberculosis.

“It is very clear that prescribing practices do need to change,” sabi ni Mark Woolhouse, isang professor ng epidemiology sa University of Edinburgh.

“Current volumes of antibiotic usage are too high to be sustainable.”