Jennylyn, Patrick, Dennis, mga anak tropa-tropa na

TUWING may nababalitaan akong maganda about the friendship of Jennylyn Mercado and my anak Patrick Garcia, I am happiest. Iyon naman ang gusto ko talagang mangyari, maging magkaibigan sila not just because meron silang baby Alex Jazz but because meron din naman silang pinagsamahan.

Hindi ba’t pag nasa isang relas-yon, feeling mo lagi kang nasa hea-ven? Puwes, kapag out na ang isa’t isa sa relasyon, if they can’t be friends talaga, maging decent lang. Walang bastusan at siraan. Kaya nang makita namin ang picture nina Patrick, his wife Nikka and two daughters and son Alex Jazz, together with Jennylyn and her boyfriend Dennis Trillo with a pet dog, sa Instagram ay talagang sumaya ako.

Happy ako that all’s well na between Jen and Pat. Dapat ganoon para magampanan din naman nang maayos ni Patrick ang role niya bilang ama ni Alex Jazz. The kid needs more than enough love and attention.

Waiting for a new project si Pat sa ABS-CBN while Jen is busy with her show sa GMA 7. Pareho na namang comfortable sa buhay ang dalawang ito kaya tiyak na may nakalaan nang magandang future kay Alex Jazz. Kahit walang work si Patrick, buhay na buhay ang batang iyan kasi nga, galing sa de-buena familia ang baby kong ito.

Kumbaga, meron siyang fallback just in case magipit siya. Di tulad natin na kapag sagad, nganga talaga. Ha! Ha! Ha!