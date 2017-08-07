Jennylyn, Patrick, Dennis, mga anak tropa-tropa na

TUWING may nababalitaan akong maganda about the friendship of Jennylyn Mercado and my anak Patrick Garcia, I am happiest. Iyon naman ang gusto ko talagang mangyari, maging magkaibigan sila not just because meron silang baby Alex Jazz but because meron din naman silang pinagsamahan.
Hindi ba’t pag nasa isang relas-yon, feeling mo lagi kang nasa hea-ven? Puwes, kapag out na ang isa’t isa sa relasyon, if they can’t be friends talaga, maging decent lang. Walang bastusan at siraan. Kaya nang makita namin ang picture nina Patrick, his wife Nikka and two daughters and son Alex Jazz, together with Jennylyn and her boyfriend Dennis Trillo with a pet dog, sa Instagram ay talagang sumaya ako.
Happy ako that all’s well na between Jen and Pat. Dapat ganoon para magampanan din naman nang maayos ni Patrick ang role niya bilang ama ni Alex Jazz. The kid needs more than enough love and attention.
Waiting for a new project si Pat sa ABS-CBN while Jen is busy with her show sa GMA 7. Pareho na namang comfortable sa buhay ang dalawang ito kaya tiyak na may nakalaan nang magandang future kay Alex Jazz. Kahit walang work si Patrick, buhay na buhay ang batang iyan kasi nga, galing sa de-buena familia ang baby kong ito.
Kumbaga, meron siyang fallback just in case magipit siya. Di tulad natin na kapag sagad, nganga talaga. Ha! Ha! Ha!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94