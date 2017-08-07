Hamon kay Pacman: Gumawa ng batas laban sa mga politikong may kabit

MAY panukalang batas na ginawa si Sen. Manny Pacquiao na nagbabawal na maglagay ng pangalan sa mga proyekto ng gobyerno.

Tinawag itong ANTI-EPAL bill para matigil na ang mga self-serving na politiko who have the habit of posting their names sa mga projects nila. Okay lang ‘yung bill na ‘yon pero ang tingin namin ay mas marami pang law ang dapat ipanukala.

Bakit hindi gumawa ng ANTI-KABIT bill na magpaparusa sa mga politikong may kabit at sa mga kabit na rin? Kung may other woman ang isang politician, wala siyang moral ascendency to govern dahil imoral siya, right? Mas lalong walang moral ang mga other women. Marangal ba ang babaeng pumatol sa may asawa na? Kung marangal, ipagpatayo ninyo ng rebulto.

O, kaya bakit ‘di magpasa ng batas na magtatanggal sa bank secrecy law sa mga elected at government officials. Kaya laganap ang corruption ay dahil naitatago nila ang mga nakaw nila at nagkukubli sila sa bank secrecy law. Dapat isama rin ang buong pamilya ng politikong nagnakaw dahil obviously ay nakinabang sila sa ninakaw, ‘no!

Dapat may batas din na magpaparusa sa nagkakalat ng fake news lalo na kapag ikaw ay elected or appointed officials. Hindi sapat ang mag-sorry lang ang mga officials kapag nagpakalat sila ng fake news. Dapat silang ikulong.