FDCP, Globe sanib pwersa laban sa mga pirata

NAGSANIB-PUWERSA ang Globe Telecom at Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) para sa pinag-uusapang Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) at sa kanilang adbokasiya na #PlayItRight.

Ito’y para mahikayat ang publiko na panoorin ang mga pelikulang Filipino sa lehitimong paraan at matulungan ang local filmmakers at mga manggagawa na mas mapalakas pa ang industriya at makaiwas sa piracy.

Sa pamamagitan ng PPP, nabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga independent film producer na makibahagi sa pinakamalaking Filipino film festival. Dito naibahagi ng Globe ang kanilang pakikiisa sa mundo ng pelikula upang lumawak din ang paraan upang mapanood ang mga pelikulang Pilipino maliban sa sinehan. Dahil sa Globe at ang partner nito tulad ng Hooq, maaaring mapanood ang mga pelikulang kasali sa PPP via mobile phones at tablets.

“We intend to elevate the quality of entertainment in the country. There’s a boundless supply of talent in the Philippines which may bring great movies, awe-inspiring theater productions, and exciting content but it also entails educating consumers to patronize these movies, shows, and content only through legitimate means.

“By supporting the #PlayItRight campaign, everyone will get the opportunity to experience quality and safe entertainment wherever they are and in whichever form they want – whether film, digital, or theater,” pahayag ni Globe Chief Commercial Officer Albert De Larrazabal. Ang #PlayItRight advocacy ng Globe ay laban sa napakatagal ng problema sa piracy.

Ang PPP ay magpapalabas ng pinakamaraming original na pelikulang Pilipino sa may kabuuang 790 sinehan sa buong bansa simula ngayong Aug. 16 hanggang Aug. 22. Kasama rito ang 12 top-rated at locally-produced na mga pelikulang pinili ng FDCP.

Ayon kay Liza Diño, Chairperson ng FDCP, “We are very proud of this incredible roster of films that we are showcasing for Pista. We are glad that we have the support and advocacy partnership with Globe for their anti-piracy campaign to make PPP more meaningful.”

Sa paglulunsad ng Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino kamakailan, marami sa industriya ng pelikula ang nagpahayag ng kanilang pasasalamat sa ginawang inisyatibo ng Globe dahil nailalapit sa masang Piilipino ang dekalidad na pelikulang gawang lokal.

Narito ang mga pelikulang kalahok sa kauna-unahang Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino: “100 Tula Para Kay Estella” nina Bela Padilla at JC Santos; “Paglipay” starring Anna Luna; “Hamog” nina Therese Malvar at Zaijian Jaranilla; “Pauwi Na” nina Bembol Roco at Cherry Pie Picache; “Star Na Si Van Damme Stallone” nina Candy Pangilinan at Paolo Pingol; “Triptiko” starring Albie Casino, Kean Cipriano and Joseph Marco; “Bar Boys” nina Rocco Nacino, Carlo Aquino, at Enzo Pineda; “Patay Na Si Hesus” ni Jaclyn Jose; “AWOL” with Gerald Anderson; “Birdshot” nina Arnold Reyes at John Arcilla; “Ang Manananggal Sa Unit 23B” nina Martin del Rosario at Ryza Cenon; at “Salvage” nina JC de Vera at Jessy Mendiola.

Upang maiwasan ang pagpila sa sinehan, i-download lang ang GMovies App para makabili ng ticket online. Maaaring ma-download ang GMovies App sa kahit anong Android/iOS na device. May discount na P50 sa bawat ticket kung gagamitin ang promo code na PELIKULA.

Ang GMovies ay isa sa mga innovations ng Globe sa pamamagitan ng Digital Ventures, na sumusuporta din sa #PlayItRight para maging convenient sa manonood ang pagbili ng movie tickets.