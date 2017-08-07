Sanya nade-develop na kay Rocco, iba na ang titigan Bandera

HINDI maikakailang bentang-benta sa viewers ngayon ang mga programang pinalalabas sa GMA Network tuwing hapon dahil sa pataas nang pataas na mga ratings nito. Unstoppable kasi ang Ika-6 Na Utos, Impostora at Haplos sa paghahatid ng makapigil-hiningang mga eksena lalo na ang palaban scenes nina Sunshine Dizon as Emma, Kris Bernal as Nimfa at Sanya Lopez bilang si Angela. Pero hindi rin maiwasan na maging kapansin-pansin ang mga kontrabida ng mga seryeng ito na sina Rosette na ginagampanan din ni Kris, ang duo nina Ryza Cenon as Georgia at Angelika dela Cruz as Geneva, at si Thea Tolentino bilang si Lucille. Sa galit kasi ng viewers sa panggugulo nila, nakita namin na kahit sa personal social media accounts nila ay grabe sila i-bash! Well, this just means how effective they are as kontrabidas! Speaking of Sanya Lopez, totoo kayang tuluyan nang na-develop na ang dalaga sa kanyang leading man sa Haplos na si Rocco Nacino? Balitang ibang-iba na raw ang tinginan at body language ng dalawa kapag nasa set ng Haplos. Kaya ang paniwala ng kanilang mga loyal fans pati na rin ng mga sumusubaybay sa kanilang afternoon series, mukhang sa seryosong relasyon din mauuwi ang special frienship ng dalawa kaya let’s wait and see kung hanggang saan aabot ang kanilang samahan.

