JenGil loveteam may happy ending pa kaya sa ‘MLFTS’

OUT-of-this-world kilig, heart-breaking dialogues and an overall emotional rollercoaster ride ang ipinatikim sa viewers ng Pambansang pampa-good vibes ng bayan, ang My Love From The Star.

Ngayong patapos na ang favorite n’yong GMA Telebabad series, puro pasasalamat lang ang nais iparating ng lahat ng bumubuo sa programa. Ayon kay Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado, hinding-hindi niya makakalimutan ang karakter niya bilang si Steffi Chavez.

“Nakakatuwa kasi na-appreciate ng tao ‘yung effort namin ni Gil (Cuerva), Direk Joyce Bernal, at ng cast and crew to create a program that the audience is enjoying. I feel accomplished also kahit papano, people liked how I portrayed the character. The effort and pagod is worth it as long as the audience enjoys everything about the show.”

Siyempre, magiging memorable din para kay Gil ang unang pagsabak niya sa akting as the loveable alien sa serye na si Matteo Domingo.

“Everything was a tremendous experience. This entire show was a great blessing, to be able to work with Direk Joyce, to work with Jennylyn, and all the other members of the cast. Overall, I’m just really overwhelmed with a lot of emotions, especially now that the show is ending. I’m honoured and very blessed to be where I am today and I’m thankful to everyone who supported us.”

Sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento, maligaya na sina Matteo at Steffi sa kanulang buhay bilang magdyowa. Pero hindi pa rin sila tatantanan ni Jackson (Gabby Eigenmann), gagawin nito ang lahat para mapatumba sina Steffi at Matteo na malapit na ring magbabu sa Earth.

Magkaroon pa kaya ng happy ending ang mala-fairy tale love story nina Steffi at Matteo? Marami pa kayong dapat abangan sa huling linggo ng My Love From The Star sa GMA Telebabad after Mulawin vs. Ravena.