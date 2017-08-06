Magkapatid wanted sa pagpatay sa bf ng kanilang 70-anyos na nanay sa Iloilo Inquirer

PINAGHAHANAP na ng mga pulis ang magkapatid na lalaki na siya umanong pumatay sa boyfriend ng kanilang 70-anyos na nanay sa Barangay Pagdugi, Dumangas, Iloilo.

Salitan umanong pinagsasaksak ng magkapatid na sina Rey Leylam at Silverio, ang biktimang si Marvin Ceballo, 54, isang construction worker, habang papunta sa bahay ni Elsa Leylam, ang nanay ng mga suspek.

“When Ceballo was on the way to the house of Elsa (Leylam) he was approached by Rey and Silverio and stabbed him several times and hit him with a hammer,” sabi ni Chief Insp. Rene Obrego, Dumangas police chief.

Tutol umano ang magkapatid sa relasyon nina Ceballo at kanilang nanay dahil sa laki ng kanilang agwat.

“They (suspects) were angry because their mother continued communicating with Ceballo,” dagdag ni Obrego.

Nagtamo si Ceballo ng walong saksak sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng katawan at mga sugat na dulot ng isang martilyo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.