Lolit Solis umiwas magsalita sa huling gabi ng burol ni Alfie Lorenzo

DUE to spatial constraints ay patikim lang ang isinulat namin sa aming kolum nitong Sabado tungkol sa pagpanaw ni (Kuya) Alfie Lorenzo.

Showbizified made it to the second and last day of his wake kasama si (Tita) Cristy Fermin along with Japs Gersin and Tina Roa.

Kinabukasan kasi ay ikinremeyt na ang mga labi ni Kuya Alfie and were brought to his hometown (Porac) in Pampanga.

Akay ni Japs on our way of the Faith Chapel of Arlington for a much-needed(?) yosi break ay siyang dating naman ni (‘Nay) Lolit Solis who came in black. Sinadya niyang agahan ang huling pagsilip sa kabarong manunulat-manager para maiwasang hindi makibahagi sa nakaplanong eulogy during the mass organized by the PAMI, ang organisasyon ng mga lehiimong artist managers na kapwa nila kinabibilangan.

Besides, ‘Nay Lolit is not a nocturnal person.

“Naku, ayokong magsalita sa eulogy, sila na lang! I’m sure, hindi nila magugustuhan ang sasabihin ko, ‘Hoy, nu’ng nabubuhay pa si Alfie, eh, imbiyerna kayo sa kanya. Ngayong patay na, ang gaganda ng mga sinasabi n’yo tungkol sa kanya! Ang paplastik n’yo!’ Gusto ba nilang marinig ‘yon sa mismong bibig ko? Ha! Ha! Ha!”

q q q

Brutally frank that she is, hindi raw palalampasin ni ‘Nay Lolit na sampolan ang mga kapwa niya manager tulad nina June Rufino at (Tita) Ethel Ramos.

“’Di ba, namatay si Alfie nitong August 1. Eh, birthday ‘yon ni Mama Ethel. I’m sure, hindi niya magugustuhan na tuwing sasapit ang August 1, eh, may maggi-greet nga naman sa kanya ng, ‘Happy birthday, Ethel!’ Pero ang kasunod naman ng pagbati sa kanya, eh, ‘Ay, kamatayan din nga pala ni Alfie Lorenzo!’ Ha! Ha! Ha!”

Bakit naman napasok si June Rufino sa eksena? “Ilang araw kasi bago namatay si Alfie, eh, nagkausap sila ni June. Ipinapaalam kasi ni June na gustong magpa-manage sa kanya si Lito Pimentel, so nag-heads up siya.

“Sabi naman daw ni Alfie, okey lang pero may emote siya na, ‘Ba’t ganu’n, isa-isang nawawala ang mga alaga ko?’ Kaya isa lang ang sasabihin ko kay June, ‘Hala ka, June, dinamdam pala ni Alfie ‘yung paglipat ni Lito Pimentel sa ‘yo! Ha! Ha! Ha!”

Bago rito’y napansin namin that ‘Nay Lolit lost weight even if one’s slipping into a black or dark-colored dress creates an illusion of slimness.

Aniya, mas tumaas daw ang kanyang sugar. Kung dati’y 17 insulin shots ang tine-take niya, ngayon ay dumoble pa.

But what worries ‘Nay Lolit more is the absence of veritable signs na mataas nga ang kanyang sugar. Wala raw kasi siyang nararamdamang kung ano.

“Eh, mas gusto ko pa ‘yung nangyari sa akin noon, eh (many years ago when she slumped on the floor unconscious sa kanyang tahanan). Ngayon, wala akong nararamdaman,” kuwento niya.

This much we know about diabetic persons, dapat ay alalay lang sila as regards their food intake most specially carbs, fatty and salty food and alike.

“Alalay-alalay ka diyan?!” nakapamewang with matching ismid pang sabi ni ‘Nay Lolit. Known for her insatiable appetite, “Inalam ko na ang mga magke-cater dito hanggang hatinggabi , ‘no!”

Knowing her, she must have hauled large portions of the catered food at the wake aboard her white van, itsura ng carinderia on wheels!