Revamp sa Customs isinulong ni Drilon

ISINULONG ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang malawakang pagbalasa sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa harap ng kontrobersiyang kinakaharap ng ahensiya matapos namang makalusot ang P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu.

Idinagdag ni Drilon na sampal kay Duterte ang nangyaring pagkakapasok ng mahigit 600 kilong shabu sa bansa na mula sa China.

“It’s a slap in the face of the administration whose flagship program is to eradicate illegal drugs. It is bad enough that you lose revenues due to smuggling, but to take advantage of the system to smuggle drugs is far worse,” dagdag ni Drilon.

Ito’y sa kabila ng sinasabing nagawa ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa unang taon ng kanyang panunungkulan.

“The government can no longer rely on the current leadership of the Bureau of Customs to collect taxes necessary to fund the government’s programs, particularly big-ticket infrastructure projects that the government has outlined under its ‘Build, Build, Build’ program,” dagdag ni Drilon.

