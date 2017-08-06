Kumikita sa Customs papangalanan By Leifbilly Begas

Inaasahang papangalanan sa pagdinig ng House committee on dangerous drugs bukas ang mga opisyal ng Bureau of Customs na nakikinabang sa P27,000 lagay sa bawat container van na inilalabas sa pantalan. Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers irerekomenda nito na kasuhan ng kasong kriminal at administratibo ang mga mapapangalanan kapag nakakita sila ng sapat na ebidensya. Sinabi ni Barbers na nagpahayag ng kahandaan si Mark Taguba, broker sa BoC na naglabas ng container van na naglalaman ng P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu, na pangalanan ang binibigyan niya ng lagay. “Magugulat kayo kaya abangan, magco-cooperate siya (Taguba) with the committee. Sinabi niya na bigyan muna siya ng legislative immunity para siya ay makapagbigay ng mga impormasyon na kanyang nalalaman tungkol sa bureau,” ani Barbers. Isasagawa ang pagdinig alas-10 ng umaga. “Isa sa natanong sa kanya kung kaya mong pangalanan kung sino ang taga bureau na yong nabibigyan regularly, at handa daw po siya,” dagdag pa ni Barbers. Sa naunang pagdinig ng House committee on ways and means nabatid na 23 crates ang dinala ni Taguba sa warehouse sa Valenzuela City. Pero sa raid na isinagawa ng BoC at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency limang crates na naglalaman ng P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu na lamang ang narekober. Ang nawawalang 18 crates ay posibleng naglalaman ng tinatayang P22 bilyong halaga ng shabu. Inamin naman ni Barbers na mahirap ng mabawi ang mga ito kung naipakalat.

