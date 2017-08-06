Bagets actor pahada sa bading sa halagang P15K By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

NAGSA-SIDELINE raw ang guwapong bagets aktor kapag wala siyang project. Kahit masyadong nababalita ang relasyon nila ng kanyang starlet-girlfriend ay nakakalusot daw ito sa mga mayayamang baklita around town. Pasimple raw itong nagpapahada sa halagang P15,000. Nang malaman ko ang chikang ito, gosh! Gusto ko siyang pag-ipunan. Crush ko rin kasi ang bagets na ito. Ha! Ha! Ha! Kasi, di ba, masarap matienes ang super crush mo. Ganoon din naman kung dadaanin mo pa sa ligawan echos, baka mas malaki pa ang magagastos mo or kapag minalas-malas ka pa, di mo pa mahahada dahil baka magkailangan lang kayo. Mabuti na ‘yung ma-one time mo and susunod niyan ay bababa naman ang presyo niya sa next show. Ha-hahaha! Basta pag natuloy kami, ayokong maganap sa sala ang dyudahan ha, gusto ko sa malamig na room para may privacy. Nandiyan na ang clue!

