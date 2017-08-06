Mother Lily humataw sa presscon ng Vhong-Lovi movie

SAYANG at di ko inabot ang dance number ni Mother Lily Monteverde last Friday night sa presscon ng “Woke Up Like This”, ang movie nina Vhong Navarro and Lovi Poe.

Pero nakita ko ang video na kuha ni BFF Dondon Sermino where Mother Lily wore a wig and clad in a hip hop attire kaya hindi mo talaga siya makikilala. Magaling palang sumayaw si Mother Lily to the tune of “Despacito”, ha. Ang cute. With that, nakini-kinita kong tatabo sa takilya ang pelikulang ito na ipapalabas na this coming Aug. 23.

Ang kuwento: nagising na lang sina Vhong at Lovi isang umaga na nagkapalit na ng gender. Naging babae si Vhong at naging lalaki naman si Lovi at doon na pumasok ang napakaraming conflicts and challenges.

Riot ang pelikulang ito directed by Joel Ferrer (no relation to Noel Ferrer daw. Mema lang. Ha-hahaha!).

Di ko ma-imagine ang saya nito habang sinu-shoot nila. And you know naman Mother Lily’s magic kamison (isinuot ni Vhong sa movie) – subok na ang bisa niya.

“Nagloka-lokahan lang ako, tinuruan nila akong sumayaw. Parang exercise ko na rin iyon, di ba?” biro ni Mother Lily na hindi rin makapaniwala sa ginawa niya. Kungsabagay, kapag nagloka-lokahan si Mother Lily ay walang nakakapigil. Ha-hahaha!