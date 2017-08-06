BF ni Mommy D may gustong patunayan kay Pacquiao: Kaya ko siyang buhayin!

I DON’T want to be judgmental pero nang makita ko ang video interview sa seaman/boyfriend ni Mommy Dionesia Pacquiao sa Facebook with her habang nakaupo sa sofa, medyo nanindig ang mga balahibo ko.

Don’t know why. Siyempre naman, nandoon na tayo – everyone has the right to fall in love regardless of age, face, size and form. Karapatan ng bawat isa iyan pero yung sa kanila kasi ay parang iba – I don’t know kung nakakatawa ba o nakakasulasok. Hey, don’t bash me, huh! Feelings ko ito, hindi inyo, okay?

Observation ko iyon without pagmamalinis. Anyway, iniinterbyu kasi si lalaki (Michael Yamson) about his love for Mommy D, kung ano ang reaksiyon niya na hindi boto ang mga anak niya sa kanilang relasyon.

Kung anong plano niya sa relasyon nila at kaya ba niyang buhayin si Mommy D halimbawa mang hindi na ito makakuha ng financial support sa mga anak niya, lalo na kay Manny Pacquiao?

“Kung papayagan niya akong makasakay ng ilang beses sa barko, sa palagay ko naman ay kaya ko na siyang buhayin. Gusto kong patunayan sa kanilang hindi lang pera ang habol ko,” sabi ng lalaki.

Si Mommy D naman feeling 16 years old kaya medyo nakakakilabot lang. Yung parang hindi ko ma-imagine na nagtsutsurbahan pa sila sa edad niyang iyan.

Parang naalala ko tuloy si Madam Auring and her very young boyfriend before, kaloka! Well, ganyan talaga. Meron nga akong nakita sa FB din na pinakasalan ng isang 16-year old Indonesian boy ang naging asawa niyang 71-year old woman.

Sobrang na-in love si bagets at nagbantang magpapakamatay kung hindi papayagan ng pamilya niyang pakasalan ang matanda.