Ara Mina: Tahimik lang ang buhay ko kapag walang lovelife! By Alex Brosas Bandera

HINDI masyadong malungkot si Ara Mina kahit wala siyang love life after her break-up with Mayor Patrick Meneses. “Wala, relax lang ako. Tahimik lang ang buhay kapag walang love life. Pero siyempre nami-miss mo na may mag-I- I love you sa ‘yo. Pero gano’n pala, hindi ka masyadong malulungkot kapag may anak ka. Grabe, kasi gigisingin niya ako, ‘Mama, I love you’. “Oh, my God, nagme-melt ang heart ko kapag ganu’ng ang eksena naming mag-ina. Tapos gusto niya kapag natutulog kami ay magka-holding hands kami,” chika ni Ara sa presscon ng “Adik” na pinagbibidahan ni Kevin Poblacion where she plays a fly-by-night retoke doctor. Sweet raw ang anak niyang si Mandy kaya di siya nasa-sad, “Kanina, bago ako umalis, after Umagang Kay Ganda ay umuwi muna ako, nag-nap lang sandal tapos ayaw niya akong paalisin. Sabi ko punta lang sa work si Mama.” Now ay nasa Japan si Ara kasama si Mandy at ilang female friends. Nauna nang nag-Japan si Mandy kasama si Mayor Patrick. She was then in Qatar dahil may show sila.

