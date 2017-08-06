Martin ga-graduate na ng HRM; type mag-abogado

HOPEFULLY, by this time ay nakakuha na ang aktor na si Martin Escudero ng bagong manager. Last time kaming nagkita ay sa grand launch ng Cignal Entertainment kung saan nabanggit niya sa amin that he’s looking for a new manager.

Excited niyang sinabi na may meeting siya kinabukasan with a prominent figure in the industry and at the same time nagha-handle ng career ng pinakasikat na mga artista ngayon. Pero nakiusap siya na i-off-the-record muna namin ang name ng talent manager. Identified ito sa isang TV network kaya malamang na “bitbitin” din si Martin doon dahil natapos na rin naman ang kontrata niya sa TV5.

But unlike other contract artists ng TV5 na naglipatan na sa ibang istasyon, nananatili pa rin si Martin sa Kapatid Network, “Oo nga, naglipatan na sila. Ako naman kasi, hindi pa ako nagko-close ng door sa iba.

Gusto ko muna open sa lahat. Kaya kapag binigyan nila ako rito (TV5) ng project gaya ng Sleepless, kinuha ko. Pero wala akong kontrata sa kanila. Freelance ako,” esplika ni Martin.

Ang tinutukoy niya ay ang Sleepless na isa sa mga promising contents na mapapanood sa Cignal Entertainment, a full entertainment brand of original content catering to Filipinos’ evolving and upgrading tastes.

For its premiere production, inihandog ng Cignal Entertainment ang “Tukhang” mini-series directed by Lawrence Fajardo na ipinalabas sa Colours (Ch 60SD, Ch 202 HD), Sari Sari (Ch3 SD) at Bloomberg TV Philipppines (Ch 8SD, Ch 250 HD) sa Cignal last July 22.

Going back to Martin, kahit busy sa kanyang showbiz career ay ipinagpatuloy pa rin niya ang kanyang pag-aaral. Sa awa daw ng Diyos ay graduating na siya sa four-year course niya na Hotel & Restaurant Management sa STI Alabang. Gusto rin daw niyang maging lawyer balang-araw.