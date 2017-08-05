Kylie ipinanganak na ang panganay na anak nila ni Aljur

NANGANAK na si Kylie Padilla nu’ng Biyernes nang gabi sa panganay nila ni Aljur Abrenina. Sa Instagram post ni Aljur, ibinahagi niya ang oras ng paglabas ng kanilang baby boy – 10:31 p.m..

Hinangaan din ni Aljur ang pagiging matapang ni Kylie, post niya sa IG, “I’m so proud of you…I love you.

#StrongWomanKyNiPad.” Balita kasing 36 hours nag-labor si Kylie na mas piniling manganak nang normal.

Sa IG naman ni Kylie, ipinost ng bagong panganak na aktres ang silhouette na picture ng mag-ama. “Its as real now as it’s ever going to be,” caption ng Kapuso actress.

Bumuhos ang pagbati kina Aljur at Kylie mula sa kanilang mga kaibigan at social media followers, kabilang na riyan sina Camille Prats, Gabbi Garcia at ilan pang Kapuso artists.

Congratulations!