PANOORIN: Reaksyon ng cast ng AP sa pagbisita sa mga sundalo ng Marawi Sid Lucero na depress, nalungkot sa kanyang mga nalaman By Bandera

Binisita ng cast ng Ang Probinsyano ang mga sugatang sundalo na sumabak sa giyera sa Marawi. Dumaan din sila sa iba’t ibang parte ng Mindanao. Heto ang kanilang mga reaksyon sa mga nakita nila:

