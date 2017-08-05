Tumbok Karera Tips, August 05, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Eugene Onegin; TUMBOK – (5) The Lady Wins; LONGSHOT – (4) Princess Meili

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Iba Ang Swerte Ko; TUMBOK – (4) Strongmanzap; LONGSHOT – (1) Bellasrbeautiful

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Becker; TUMBOK – (2) Mother Secret; LONGSHOT – (8) Mayumi

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Musikera; TUMBOK – (5) Polo Queen; LONGSHOT – (7) Galing From Afar

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Stay Ready; TUMBOK – (3) Golden Casino; LONGSHOT – (4) Janders

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Little Kitty; TUMBOK – (5) Hold Me Tight Baby/Formidable Foe; LONGSHOT – (6) Sta. Fe

Race 7 : PATOK – (2) Et Al; TUMBOK – (1) Joy Joy Joy/Mighty Maxwell; LONGSHOT – (5) Born Unto Battle/Dangerous Willie

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Secret Kingdom/Magic In The Air; TUMBOK – (8) Bungangera; LONGSHOT – (10) Unlimited Song

Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Low Key; TUMBOK – (1) Faith Into Action; LONGSHOT – (4) Himig/Alupay Star

Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Ring Success; TUMBOK – (5) Faithfully/Fourth Dan; LONGSHOT – (3) Heart Smart

