Lookout order vs Parojinog family

INATASAN ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) na isama sa immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) si Councilor Ricardo Parojinog na nabigong arestuhin sa raid sa Ozamiz City na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng 15 katao kasama na si Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog.

Isinagawa ang raid madaling araw noong Linggo.

“Considering the gravity of the offense/s possibly committed, there is a strong possibility that the foregoing personalities may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country,” sabi ni Aguirre.

“We thus deem the issuance of an ILBO against the subject prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of the flight, travel and/or whereabouts,” aniya.

Kabilang si Parojinog sa listahan ng mga narco-politician ni Pangulong Duterte.

