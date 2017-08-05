Yassi kay Coco: Hindi talaga kami at inaalagaan naman niya lahat! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TANONG ng madlang pipol: May relasyon nga ba sina Coco Martin at Yassi Pressman? Sinagot ito ng dalawang bida ng seryeng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa thanksgiving presscon para sa ika-100th week ng programa sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN. Ayon kay Yassi, “Hindi po kami. Hindi rin po siya nanligaw sa akin.” Hindi ba siya nape-pressure sa komento ng ilang fans na sana’y magkatuluyan na sila ni Coco sa tunay na buhay dahil nga sa effective loveteam nila sa FPJAP? “Wala pong pressure. Enjoy lang po kami dahil everyday po kami magkasama at ‘yung everyday po na ‘yun hangang ngayon hindi pa rin kami nagkakasawaan, ganu’n pa rin parang pamilya pa rin kami. Todo pa rin ang alaga niya sa lahat ng mga characters,” paliwanag ng dalaga nang makorner ng press sa nasabing event ng Dreamscape Entertainment. Single raw siya ngayon at wala ring ine-entertain na manliligaw, “Wala naman akong time. Bale po siguro Monday to Saturday Probinsyano, every Sunday, shooting ng ‘Pambansang Third Wheel’ (bagong movie niya) or ASAP po minsan, so wala na po talagang oras.” Ayon naman kay Coco, kung iniiisip daw ng mga tao na sila na ni Yassi sa tunay na buhay, ibig sabihin effective ang mga ginagawa nila sa Ang Probinsyano at nagpapasalamat siya dahil mula noon hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa rin ang suporta ng madlang pipol sa kanilang serye. Napapanood pa rin ang number one show sa bansa after TV Patrol.

