Robin minura ang bashers ni Queenie, umiral ang pagkalolo; Kylie ‘itatago’ rin ang 1st baby

PINAYUHAN ni Robin Padilla ang anak na si Queenie Padilla tungkol sa bashers niyang nagpupumilit na ipakita ang mukha ng anak sa social media.

Umani ng batikos ang panganay ni Binoe nang ipagkait niyang ibahagi ang itsura ng panganay na anak dahil sa gusto niyang maging pribado ang buhay ng bata.

Komento ni Robin sa nakaraang post sa Instagram ni Quennie, “Mahal kong anak at apo wag pag aksayahan ng panahon ang mga gago at walang magawa sa social media. Delete lang ng delete.”

Sinang-ayunan naman ito ng sister ni Queenie na si Kylie Padilla, at nagsabing “As it should be.”

Anytime ay lalabas na rin ang Little Prince nina Kylie at Aljur Abrenica (o baka nanganak na siya by this time) kaya malamang na gagayahin din ni Kylie ang style ng Ate Queenie niya, huh!

Sa caption ni Queenie sa picture ng anak nila ni Usman Rashid na kamay lang ng sanggol ang ipinakita, “My daughter will be the one to decide when (she is capable to give consent) is she wants to be seen on social media or not.

“Everyone has different parenting style. This is mine. Period. Never did I say I will refrain from posting my daughter. I said I will refrain from showing her face on social media. If you don’t like it, then go ahead unfollow me, don’t stalk me and don’t tell me what to do or what not to do with my child.

Thanks.”