Robin minura ang bashers ni Queenie, umiral ang pagkalolo; Kylie ‘itatago’ rin ang 1st baby

PINAYUHAN ni Robin Padilla ang anak na si Queenie Padilla tungkol sa bashers niyang nagpupumilit na ipakita ang mukha ng anak sa social media.
Umani ng batikos ang panganay ni Binoe nang ipagkait niyang ibahagi ang itsura ng panganay na anak dahil sa gusto niyang maging pribado ang buhay ng bata.
Komento ni Robin sa nakaraang post sa Instagram ni Quennie, “Mahal kong anak at apo wag pag aksayahan ng panahon ang mga gago at walang magawa sa social media. Delete lang ng delete.”
Sinang-ayunan naman ito ng sister ni Queenie na si Kylie Padilla, at nagsabing “As it should be.”
Anytime ay lalabas na rin ang Little Prince nina Kylie at Aljur Abrenica (o baka nanganak na siya by this time) kaya malamang na gagayahin din ni Kylie ang style ng Ate Queenie niya, huh!
Sa caption ni Queenie sa picture ng anak nila ni Usman Rashid na kamay lang ng sanggol ang ipinakita, “My daughter will be the one to decide when (she is capable to give consent) is she wants to be seen on social media or not.
“Everyone has different parenting style. This is mine. Period. Never did I say I will refrain from posting my daughter. I said I will refrain from showing her face on social media. If you don’t like it, then go ahead unfollow me, don’t stalk me and don’t tell me what to do or what not to do with my child.
Thanks.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94