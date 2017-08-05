Noven problemado sa pag-alis ng Pinas dahil sa ‘sex case’

WORRIED na worried daw si Noven Belleza ngayon dahil meron pala itong natanguang show sa States even before the sex scandal na nasuungan niya. Ang problem niya ay kung papayagan siya ng korte na makaalis ng bansa dahil nakapirma raw sila ng kontrata with a producer doon.

I don’t see a problem naman sa ganitong pagkakataon. The court naman normally allows it provided he posts a bond yata or something. Noven’s lawyer must know the procedure. Sakali mang the hearing schedule falls on the time na wala si Noven on an official trip, puwede namang ipa-reset iyan.

For as long as wala namang hold-departure order against him, I don’t see a problem here. Kung meron man, eh di mag-post ng bond. Ang dali niyan, di ba?

Sa kasalukuyan ay busy si Noven sa kanyang singing engagement sa Metro Manila and even sa out of town and in between ay talagang nakatutok sila sa hearing ng kasong isinampa sa kanya sa Cebu.

Kailangang husayan ng lawyer niya ang depensa nila dahil delikado ang ganyang kaso. Mahirap yatang masadlak sa kulungan. Kasi naman, ayaw pigilan ang kakatihan. Ha! Ha! Ha!