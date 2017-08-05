Jessy ipinagkakalat na pakakasalan siya ni Luis kahit wala pang proposal By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

MARAMING namba-bash kay Jessy Mendiola nang kumalat ang balita na pakakasalan na siya ni Luis Manzano. Ibinabandera na raw kasi ng starlet na si Jessy na sinabi raw ni Luis na siya na ang “the one” nito kaya umaasa na siyang pakakasalan ni Luis. Sakaling seryosohin na siya ni Luis, jackpot dito si Jessy. Kasi nga, stable na financially si Luis and husband material nga ang dating. Ganda pa ng sense of humor. Masarap yatang magka-boyfriend na palagi kang pinangingiti. Asang-asa na si Jessy na pakakasalan siya ni Luis. Sana nga hindi magbago ang isip ng binata. Kailangang iparamdam ni Jessy na karapat-dapat siyang pakasalan ni Luis. Harinawa.

