Knows mo na ba Toni…Erich nili-link kay Direk Paul?

WHILE Papa Ahwel Paz and I were busy sa kuwentuhan sa “Showbuzz” program namin sa DZMM last Thursday evening ay may natanggap akong text message from a very reliable and respectable source saying na meron daw “something” na nagaganap kina Direk Paul Soriano and Erich Gonzales while they’re shooting a movie in Siargao.

Nagulat ako siyempre dahil sa pagkakaalam ko ay very faithful itong si Direk Paul sa asawang si Toni Gonzaga. Parang wala sa character niya ang magloloko, di ba? But you know, men will always be men, sabi nga nila, they are polygamous in nature kahit ano pang sabihin natin.

But of course, rumors pa lang naman ito – na sana’y hindi totoo dahil baka hindi mapatawad ni Toni ang guwapong asawa kung mapatunayang totoo ang chika.

Or baka naman publicity lang ito para pag-usapan ang film nila. But coming from a highly-respected source, parang gusto kong silipin ang istorya sa likod nito. Sa pagkakaalam ko, Erich is loveless at baka naging shoulder to cry on lang niya ang guwapong direktor kaya sila natsitsismis.

Let’s see one day kung saan patutungo ang kuwentong ito.