Coco hiniling sa ABS-CBN na mag-guest si Aljur sa ‘Probinsyano’ By Alex Brosas Bandera

PASOK na agad si Aljur Abrenica sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Tuwang-tuwa ang actor dahil ang number one teleserye sa buong bansa ang una niyang project for ABS-CBN. “Mabilis ‘yung mga nangyari, e. Ganito na lang, after I ended my contract with GMA, ‘yung manager ko, tinawagan ako. Kaya laking pasalamat ko sa bumubuo ng Probinsyano dahil nagkataon po na interesado sila sa akin,” chika ni Aljur sa presscon celebrating Ang Probinsiyano’s 100th week. He also explained his presence sa ABS-CBN compound matapos kumalat ang photos niya sa social media. “Then sinabi po sa akin ng manager ko na kailangan na naming pumunta ng ABS noong Monday. Noong nagpunta ako doon, doon na po ibinigay sa akin o nilatag ang character ko sa Probinsyano. Doon na nagsimula (ang lahat).” Nag-expire na ang contract ni Aljur sa Kapuso network last March. Inamin naman ni Coco Martin na idea niya ang isama si Aljur sa Ang Probinsyano matapos mabalitaang iwe-welcome siya ng network. “Si Aljur, nabalitaan ko na papasok na sa ABS. Eh, matagal na po kaming nagkausap ni Aljur (nu’ng) one time (na) nagkasama kami sa gym. Basta ‘yung kuwentuhan namin na simple na ‘yun, parang nakagaanan ko na siya ng loob kaagad, silang dalawa ni Kylie (Padilla), nakakuwentuhan ko. “And then after that po, noong nalaman ko na papasok siya, hiningi ko sa management na sana makapag-guest muna siya dito sa Probinsyano bago siya lumipat ng ibang show,” chika ni Coco. Pasabog ang mga eksena ni Aljur, naka-topless agad siya kaya naman ang daming kinilig na beki at mga girlash.

