PANOORIN: Zaijian Jaranilla sa pagiging ‘mabait’ nya By Bandera

Hindi mapagkakailang mas naalala si Zaijian Jaranilla sa role nya bilang si Santino sa teleseryeng May Bukas Pa. Pero ngayon ay iba ang dating nya sa pelikulang Hamog. Ayon din sa kanya hindi naman daw mahirap ang pag-arte nya bilang ‘masama’ dito sa pelikulang ito. Panoorin ang buong panayam.

