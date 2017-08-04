Ex-Naga, Cebu mayor Chiong kakasuhan ng graft By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

SASAMPAHAN ng kaso ng Office of the Ombudsman ang isang dating mayor sa Cebu kaugnay ng pagbibigay nito ng mayor’s permit sa isang kumpanya na walang Fire Safety Inspection Certificate. May nakitang probable cause si Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales upang kasuhan si dating Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong sa paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Si Chiong ay napatunayan ding nagkasala sa kasong Grave Misconduct at Gross Neglect of Duty at ang parusa ay pagbabawal na muli siyang pumasok sa gobyerno. Kung nasa puwesto ay pagkasibak sa tungkulin ang parusa sa kanya pero dahil wala na siya ay pagmumultahin na lamang ng kasing halaga ng kanyang isang taong suweldo. Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa pagbibigay ni Chiong ng permit sa Petronas Energy Philippines noong 2014 kahit na wala itong FSIC.

