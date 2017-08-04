Grade 9 arestado matapos magdala ng baril sa klase sa Pangasinan Inquirer

INARESTO ng mga pulis ang isang Grade 9 na estudyante sa Burgos, Pangasinan matapos magdala ng hindi lisensiyadong baril sa loob ng paaralan kahapon. Sinabi ni Sr. Inspector Eddie Suyat, Burgos police chief, na nadiskubre ang 9-millimeter na baril ng gurong si Evelyn Cabalbag, sa loob ng bag ng 16-anyos na binatilyo nang sitahin ito dahil hindi siya nakikinig sa klase sa Jose Rivera Bonsay National High School sa barangay Pogoruac. Idinagdag ni Suyat na inakala ng guro na nanood ng video ang binatilyo at kanyang katabi sa isang cellphone sa loob ng isang bag habang siya ay nagtuturo ganap na alas-11:20 ng umaga. Ngunit nadiskubre ang baril na nakabalot ng maayos sa isang t-shirt. Kinumpiska ng guro ang baril at iniulat ang insidente sa principal, na siyang tumawag sa mga otoridad. Idinagdag ni Suyat na dinala ang estudyante sa police station kung saan siya kinasuhan ng illegal possession of firearms. Ibinigay ang binatilyo sa pangangalaga ng social welfare and development office ng bayan.

