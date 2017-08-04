Pag-veto sa free tuition sa SUCs dinedma ni DU30 matapos pirmahan ito bilang batas Bandera

PINIRMAHAN na ni Pangulong Duterte bilang ganap na batas ang Universal Education Act na magbibigay ng full tuition subsidy sa tinatayang 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs), local university at colleges at state-run technical-vocational schools. Inihayag ni Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra na pinirmahan ni Duterte ang batas noong Agosto 3. Idinagdag ni Guevarra na tinatayang P16 bilyon ang inaasahang pondo na kakailanganin ng gobyerno para matustusan ang batas. “CHED(Commission on Higher Education) said for the mandatory proivisions something like P16 billion, that’s the estimate, that’s manageable for the mandatory provisions,” sabi ni Guevarra. Nauna nang inirekomenda ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno kay Duterte na i-veto ang batas. Sinabi ni Guevarra na magiging epektibo ito 15 araw matapos na mailathala sa diyaryo ang bagong batas.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.