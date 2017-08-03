Mga atleta ipatatawag sa Customs probe By Leifbilly Begas Bandera Kenneth Duremdes, Marlou Aquino, Alyssa Valdez nasa listahan

Alyssa Valdez kasama ang mga teammates sa Bureau of Customs squad. POSIBLENG ipatawag ng mga kongresista ang mga basketball at volleyball player na pinasasahod ng Bureau of Customs (BoC). Ayon kay House deputy speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu at House committee on dangerous drugs chairman at Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers dapat malaman kung nagtatrabaho at kung ano ang trabaho ng mga ito sa ahensya. Sinabi ni Abu na ipakukuha rin nila ang 201 Form ng mga manlalaro na kinabibilangan nina Kenneth Duremdes, Marlou Aquino, Dave Arguelles, Dante Canaway, Parley Tupaz, Sherwin Meneses, Alyssa Valdez at Berzon Franco, na nakatalaga sa Assessment and Operation Coordinating Group. Sa Intelligence Group naman nakatalaga sina EJ Feihl, Ronjay Enrile, Gherome Ejercito, Bong dela Cruz, Ed Bundoc, Mark Mabazza, Rizal Vonn Ignacio, Samuel Ignacio, Martin Llagoso, Carl Bryan Vitug, Danielle Michiko-Castaneda, Andrea Marzan, Riza Jane Mandapat, Jonalyn Ibisa, Fenela Risha Emnas, Joshua Esguerra, Jonah Joy Corpu at Cyrine Gonzaga. “Gusto kong malaman kung ano ba ang qualification ng mga ito. Kung ito ba ang makakatulong sa kampanya laban sa corruption. So hinihingi ko sa kanila ang 201 files ng mga nasabing empleyado. Malalaman natin kung talagang kuwalipikado ang mga ito,” ani Abu. Nabatid na si Atty. Mandy Therese M. Anderson, ang tumawag na imbecile kay House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez sa isang Facebook post, ang pumipirma sa Daily Time Record ng mga manlalaro batay sa Customs Special Order 58-2016. Sinabi ni Abu na nais nilang malaman kung gaano katotoo ang sinabi ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon na ‘kayong mga pulitiko huwag kayong mag-eendorso, magrerekomenda dahil its a form of corruption. Kailangang mahuhusay ang mga tao dito at ang inyong nirerekomenda eh kung hindi mahusay. Tingnan natin kung itong mga inilagay nila ay mahuhusay. Wala bang corruption dyan.’

