P270M payola kada araw sa BoC

Umaabot sa P270 milyong payola ang pinaghahati-hatian ng mga tiwaling opisyal ng Bureau of Customs araw-araw. Ito ay batay sa testimonya ng broker na si Mark Taguba na siyang naglabas ng container van sa BoC na naglalaman ng narekober na P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu sa Valenzuela City. Ayon kay Taguba nagbibigay siya at ang iba pang broker ng P27,000 kada inilalabas na container shipment. “Taguba claims that BOC personnel receive P27,000 per container shipment, which averages 10,000 shipments a day. The corruption on container shipments alone is equivalent to P270 million per day,” ani House deputy speaker at Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo. Sa pagdinig ng House committee on ways and means, tinanong ni Quimbo si Taguba kung sa mga tauhan ng BoC na nasa pagdinig ay mayroong tumatanggap sa kanya. Sumagot si Taguba ng ‘Oo’ pero hindi muna pinapangalanan sa kanya ni Quimbo ang mga ito. Inirekomenda ni Quimbo na bigyan si Taguba ng legislative immunity upang maisiwalat nito ang kanyang nalalaman nang hindi natatakot na makasuhan sa hinaharap. “Congress has already provided a new legal framework to reform BOC, but the political will and the sincerity to reform it rests on the BOC leadership. The shabu smuggling and the revelations of kickbacks under Faeldon’s watch provide him the impetus to tighten the reins on his subordinates, and clean up their act once and for all. We can only hope that the Commissioner is up to the task,” ani Quimbo. Natapos ang pagdinig ng komite alas-11 ng gabi kamakalawa.

