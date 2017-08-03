Quantcast

Piyansa ng paring nag-book ng bagets di galing sa Simbahan

5:43 pm | Thursday, August 3rd, 2017

ITINANGGI ni Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz na ang Simbahan ang nagbayad sa pang-piyansa ng pari mula sa Taytay na inaresto dahil sa pambu-book ng isang 13-anyos na dalagita.
“Not even one centavo,” sabi ni Cruz sa isang pahayag na ipinost sa Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) website.
Pinawalan ang sinuspindeng pari na si Monsignor Arnel Lagarejos ng Diocese of Antipolo makaraang magpiyansa ng P120,000 noong Martes.
Inakusahan si Lagarejos, parish priest ng St. John the Baptist sa Taytay, Rizal, ng Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act matapos dalhin ang isang menor-de-edad sa isang motel sa Marikina City noong Hulyo 28.
“Priests accused of any criminal offence are responsible for their own legal costs,” sabi Cruz, na siyang nangunguna sa imbestigasyon kaugnay ng kaso ni Lagarejos.
“He is now in a private house resting because he feels exhausted,” dagdag ni Cruz.
Idinagdag ni Cruz na malayo ang posibilidad na lumabas si Lagarejos ng bansa.
“Humanly speaking that is what I know. He is not in a physical condition to do so,” sabi ni Cruz. “I take the word of my right person there that he is not feeling well.”

