Sofia Andres kilig na kilig nang mapansin ni Charlie Puth

NAPATILI ang Pusong Ligaw lead star na si Sofia Andres nang pansinin siya ng Hollywood singer na si

Charlie Puth.

Sa Instagram live stream kasi ay nag-react si Charlie at pinansin ang kanyang comment. Paulit-ulit siyang binati kaya kilig na kilig ang dalaga.

Sa screenshots nga niya which showed her comments ay ito ang caption ni Sofia, “He said hi to meeeee! you made my day!!!!! @charlieputh.”

Da hu si Charlie Puth? Siya lang naman ang featured artist sa mega hit song ni Wiz Khalifa sa kantang “See You Again” which broke records when it netted more than 2.9 billion views on YouTube.