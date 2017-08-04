Alden sinupalpal ang mga nagpakalat ng balitang tatay na siya: Wala po akong anak!

ALDEN Richard’s reply to rumors that he already had a daughter was very CURT.

“Wala po akong anak,” he said.

This is in response to one Raine Villanueva’s claim na anak ng actor ang ipinakikilalang youngest sister niya.

But some are not taking his denial seriously as he’s not believable raw.

“Bakit ngayon lang sya sumagot eh matagal ng isyu sa kanya yan wala pang AlDub.”

“Affected! Obviously the way he sounded angered & offended a sign that he’s lying! He’s trembling like a leaf!”

“Kapansin pansin ang sobrang pagkurap ni Abelyn. Pahiwatig ito na sinungaling ang isang tao.”

“HIS BODY LANGUAGE…ALAM NA. GUILTY AS CHARGED.”

‘Yan ang comments against Alden.

Even Alden’s dad, Richard Faulkerson, got affected and posted this on his Twitter account, “Kailangan ko na po magsalita…pa DNA niyo ako at si Angel (bunsong anak niya na sinasabing anak daw ni Alden).

Salamat po.”