Alden sinupalpal ang mga nagpakalat ng balitang tatay na siya: Wala po akong anak!

ALDEN Richard’s reply to rumors that he already had a daughter was very CURT.
“Wala po akong anak,” he said.
This is in response to one Raine Villanueva’s claim na anak ng actor ang ipinakikilalang youngest sister niya.
But some are not taking his denial seriously as he’s not believable raw.
“Bakit ngayon lang sya sumagot eh matagal ng isyu sa kanya yan wala pang AlDub.”
“Affected! Obviously the way he sounded angered & offended a sign that he’s lying! He’s trembling like a leaf!”
“Kapansin pansin ang sobrang pagkurap ni Abelyn. Pahiwatig ito na sinungaling ang isang tao.”
“HIS BODY LANGUAGE…ALAM NA. GUILTY AS CHARGED.”
‘Yan ang comments against Alden.
Even Alden’s dad, Richard Faulkerson, got affected and posted this on his Twitter account, “Kailangan ko na po magsalita…pa DNA niyo ako at si Angel (bunsong anak niya na sinasabing anak daw ni Alden).
Salamat po.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94