Angelica feeling lotto winner dahil kina Angel, Dingdong at Juday By Jun Nardo Bandera

DAIG pa ni Angelica Panganiban ang naka-jackpot sa lotto! Aba, dalawang malalaking pelikula ang magkasunod na gagawin niya sa mga susunod na araw, huh! Unang nabalita ang muli nilang pagsasama ni Angel Locsin sa isang movie kasama si Dingdong Dantes. Nagkasama na silang dalawa sa isang festival entry noon pero nalamatan ang friendship nila dahil sa mga intriga. Now that it’s over, nagpasalamat ang aktres sa kanyang IG sa muli nilang pagsasama ni Angel. Tapos, heto’t naglabasan sa social media ang pagsasama nila ni Judy Ann Santos sa pelikulang “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes” na ididirek ni Jun Lana. Naganap na ang story conference at test shots ng dalawang bida. Pero ayon sa hashtag ni direk Jun, hindi ito isang mistress movie kungdi comedy! Ayon kay Atty. Joji Alonso na co-producer ng movie, tawa siya nang tawa nang basahin ang script mula simula hanggang ending, huh! Siyempre pa, todo pasasalamat din si Angelica kay Juday sa pagpayag niyang magsama sila sa pelikula na ni sa hinagap eh hindi niya akalaing magkakaroon ng katuparan!

