Pia nagsolo sa Thailand, Marlon etsapwera na By Jun Nardo Bandera

INIWAN muna ni Pia Wurtzbach ang boyfriend niyang si Marlon Stockinger sa pagpunta niya sa Thailand nitong nakaraang araw. Ang TV host/businessman na si Tim Yap ang kanyang kasama sa pagbabakasyon doon. Biro nga ng huli, si Pia muna ang ka-date niya sa biyaheng ‘yon. Kapansin-pansin na sa mga photos ni Pia sa kanyang Instagram, solo ang drama niya. Hindi kagaya noon na maging sa biyahe abroad ay kasama niya ang kanyang boyfriend na car racer. Gayundin naman ang posts ni Marlon sa IG. Wala siyang kasamang Pia W, huh! Kaya naman hindi pa rin mamatay-matay ang tsismis na hiwalay na silang dalawa. Nauna nang nagdenay si Marlon na break na sila ni Pia.

