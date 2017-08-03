Kampo ni PNoy rumesbak kay DU30 matapos tawaging ‘gago’ ang dating pangulo

RUMESBAK ang kampo ni dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III kay Pangulong Duterte matapos namang tawaging ‘gago’ ang dating presidente.
“To call PNoy, gago, is not a reflection on PNoy’s argument, but a reflection of his uncouthness. Cursing never elevates public discourse,” sabi ni dating presidential spokesman Edwin Lacierda sa isang post sa kanyang Twitter account na @Dawende.
Ito’y matapos tawaging gago ni Duterte si Aquino matapos naman ang pahayag ng dating pangulo na wala naman siyang nakikitang magandang nangyari sa kampanya ng administrasyon kontra droga.
“You pride yourself in delivering impromptu speeches which PNoy has done a number of events. No wonder none of your speeches are memorable,” dagdag pa ni Lacierda.
Dedma naman si Communications Assistant Secretary Marie Banaag sa naging pahayag ni Lacierda.
“Well, opinion po ni former Spokesperson Lacierda ‘yan and anybody naman can always air their opinions anytime. So kung ‘yun po ang opinion niya, wala po tayong magagawa,” ayon kay Banaag.
