Ex-La Union cong kinasuhan sa pork barrel scam By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinampahan ng kasong graft sa Sandiganbayan si dating La Union Rep. Thomas Dumpit kaugnay ng maanomalyang paggamit ng kanyang pork barrel fund noong 2008. Bukod kay Dumpit, kinasuhan din ang mga dating opisyal ng Technology Resource Center na sina Antonio Ortiz, Dennis Cunanan, Francisco Figura, Rosalinda Lacsamana, Consuelo Espiritu, Marivic Jover, mga representative ng Kabuhayan at Kalusugang Alay sa Masa Foundation Inc., na sina Flerida Alberto, Marilou Antonio, Marilou Ferrer, Godofredo Roque, Rodrigo Doria, at Miraflor Villanueva at Carmelita Barredo ng CC Barredo Publishing House. Ayon sa isinampang kaso ng Ombudsman inendorso ni Dumpit ang KKAMFI bilang non-government organization na magpapatupad sa kanyang livelihood development projects na nagkakahalaga ng P400,000 noong 2008. Ang pondo ay ibinaba sa TRC na siya namang pumasok sa kasunduan sa KKAMFI para sa pagbili at pamimigay ng Livelihood Technology Kits sa mga magsasaka sa distrito ni Dumpit. Hindi umano dumaan sa public bidding ang proyekto at hindi kuwalipikado sa proyekto ang KKAMFI. “The above acts by the accused public officials caused undue injury to the government as the livelihood projects turned out to be non-existent, thus giving KKAMFI unwarranted benefits and preferences’ allowing it to unduly profit from the fictitious transaction,” saad ng reklamo. Inirekomenda ang P30,000 piyansa sa bawat akusado, para sa kanilang pansamantalang kalayaan.

