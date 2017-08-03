P30M pinaghatian sa Galera, Sampaloc

Dalawa ang maghahati sa P30 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 na binola Miyerkules ng gabi.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang mga nanalo ay tumaya sa Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro at Sampaloc, Manila.

Ang dalawa ang pumili sa mga lumabas na numerong 02-28-06-27-15-20.

Umabot sa P13.4 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P19,790 ang 34 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero.

Tig-P400 naman ang napanalunan ng 1,339 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 17,834 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

