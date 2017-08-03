Morenong aktor daks nga pero ang itim ng singit By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

MAY blind item ang friend namin na dating nagsu-supply ng contestants sa mga bikini contests nu’ng usung-uso pa ito before. May isang sikat nang aktor ang mahilig sumali noon pa. Since moreno ang aktor, natural na maitim ang singit nito. Kaya ang ginagawa nila, kapag rampahan na suot ang kanilang swimwear, talagang todo apply ng make-up ang ibabang bahagi ng katawan ng aktor para pag lumihis ang trunks nito ay hindi mapansin ang maitim niyang singit. In short, pati nota nito ay nilalagyan ng concealer. “Daks naman siya pero sobrang itim talaga ng notes niya. I hope na gumanda-ganda na ang kulay ng ano niya ngayon dahil baka kayang makuha sa gluta, di ba? Sikat na sikat na siya ngayon ha, ang daming baklitang nag-iilusyon sa kanya ngayon,” sabi ng isang baklang taga-Asia. Ha! Ha! Ha!

May clue na tayo sa bading source natin pero sa aktor ay wiz pa. Bazta guwapo ziya. Mazarap daw ziyang kainuman lalo pag deprezzed. Ha! Ha! Ha! Knowz niyo na?

