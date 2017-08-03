Heart ibinandera ang mga pinggan na nagkakahalaga ng P12,000

HEART Evangelista’s SARTORIAL taste has gone beyond the Philippines dahil na-feature siya Look Magazine na isang sosyal na magazine sa United Kingdom.

Ang outfit niya sa Paris Fashion Week ang featured article sa “Return of the Top” article. Heart’s outfit was composed of a scene-stealer white top by her favourite designer Mark Bumgarner na tinernohan niya ng tattered jeans mula sa Zara. She was clutching a Gucci bag at nakasuot siya ng Christian Louboutin shoes.

With that outfit, how else can Heart fail?

Anyway, usap-usapan din sa social media ang uber sosyal na dinner plates ni Heart which was displayed on her Instagram account when she feted a party for her friends. Libo ang halaga ng kanyang plates na gawa pa ng Hermes. As claimed by an online portal, the diner plate sells for “$245 or P12,300 and the dessert plate for $170 or P8,568”.

Why so sosyal, Heart? Ikaw na talaga!!!