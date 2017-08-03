Heart ibinandera ang mga pinggan na nagkakahalaga ng P12,000

HEART Evangelista’s SARTORIAL taste has gone beyond the Philippines dahil na-feature siya Look Magazine na isang sosyal na magazine sa United Kingdom.
Ang outfit niya sa Paris Fashion Week ang featured article sa “Return of the Top” article. Heart’s outfit was composed of a scene-stealer white top by her favourite designer Mark Bumgarner na tinernohan niya ng tattered jeans mula sa Zara. She was clutching a Gucci bag at nakasuot siya ng Christian Louboutin shoes.
With that outfit, how else can Heart fail?
Anyway, usap-usapan din sa social media ang uber sosyal na dinner plates ni Heart which was displayed on her Instagram account when she feted a party for her friends. Libo ang halaga ng kanyang plates na gawa pa ng Hermes. As claimed by an online portal, the diner plate sells for “$245 or P12,300 and the dessert plate for $170 or P8,568”.
Why so sosyal, Heart? Ikaw na talaga!!!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94