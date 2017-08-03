Felipe Gozon tuwang-tuwa sa tagumpay ng Ika-6 Na Utos

BINIGYAN ng commendation letter ng GMA Chairman and CEO na si Atty. Felipe L. Gozon ang cast, staff at crew ng Ika-6 Na Utos dahil sa husay na ipinapakita ng programa. As everybody knows, talk of the town ang GMA afternoon program na tanging may episode sa Sabado.

Ayon sa sulat ni FLG, “Your dominance in the timeslot has likewise boosted our overall lead against competition…You have made history by being the first-ever drama series on Philippine television to extend to Saturday telecast. Congratulations for a job well done!”

Samantala ang lead actress ng series na si Sunshine Dizon ay pumirmang muli ng kontrata sa GMA.

Nagpapasalamat siya sa mga Pinoy na patuloy na naaadik sa kanilang panghapong serye.

“Maraming shows at magagandang kuwento pero hindi lahat nagkakaroon ng ganoong klaseng hook. We will continue to do our jobs,” pahayag ni Sunshine.