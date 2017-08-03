Joseph Marco walang ‘selfie’ na kita ang nota: Nakakatakot baka biglang kumalat! 'Triptiko' binigyan ng Grade A ng CEB, pasok sa 2017 PPP By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGAMIT ni Joseph Marco ang pagiging modelo niya noon sa pelikulang “Triptiko #MedyoWeird” na isa sa entries sa Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. Bago kasi siya maging artista ay rumampa muna siya bilang modelo. Sa nasabing movie, may mga eksena rin si Joseph na nakabalandra ang kanyang magandang katawan. Nitong nakaraang mga araw, kumalat ang hubad na picture ni Ahron Villena na may pasilip pa ng kanyany kargada. Nakasama ni Joseph si Ahron noon sa isang series kaya naitanong ang reaksyon niya tungkol dito. “You know somehow, I feel bad for him kasi ang pagiging artista rin naman ang pinagkukuhanan niya ng income. Sana maayos niya ‘to. Kung anuman ‘yung pagkakamali niya, sana maging lesson learned sa kanya. “Dapat talaga maingat lalo na ngayon, sobrang powerful ng social media. Kung anuman ‘yung reasons niya, sana maayos niya,” sabi ni Joseph sa presscon ng “Triptiko”. Eh siya ba, may kuha sa sarili na hubad at kita ang pagkalalaki niya? “Hindi, takot ako. Kasi nga baka biglang lumabas. Baka hindi mo alam may nagta-tap ng phone mo. So I don’t wanna make mistakes. “Meron ako hanggang abs lang. Hindi naman hanggang baba. Usually naka-shorts after gym. Kasi nga kung may kalokohan ako, akin na lang ‘yon. I’m not gonna like pakita or ilabas in public,” rason ng aktor. Anyway, bukod kay Joseph, kasama rin niya sa trilogy na “Triptiko” sa kani-kanilang episode sina Albie Casino (Suwerte) at Kean Cipriano (Musikerong John) mula sa direksyon ni Mico Michelena. Binigyan ng Grade A ng Cinema Evaluation Board ang movie na handog ng Michelena Brothers Productions at Barrio’s Pictures.

