Juday kay Alfie Lorenzo: Mami-miss ko yung talak niya sa akin, yung karinyo brutal niya! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAGKAAYOS si Judy Ann Santos at ang dati niyang manager na si Alfie Lorenzo bago ito mamatay. Balitang nagtampo ang veteran columnist at talent manager kay Juday nang magdesisyon ang aktres na magpa-manage na sa iba. Ngunit maayos naman daw ang naging paghihiwalay nila. “Normal lang na may tampuhan. Pero I’m at peace kasi nagkaayos kami before he died. Ibinulong ko I forgive you, I’m sorry also,” pahayag ni Juday. “Nagpaalam ako nang maayos kasi malaki ang utang na loob ko kay Tito Alfie. At iyong utang na loob na iyon, hindi iyon mapapalitan ng kahit na anong halaga,” aniya pa. “Mami-miss ko yung mga talak niya sa akin, iyong mga pagmumura niya, karinyo brutal siya sa ‘kin!” chika pa ng Soap Opera Queen. –

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.