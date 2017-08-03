Sanya mas na-challenge sa ‘Haplos’ dahil kay Thea Bandera

NATSA-CHALLENGE pala talaga si Sanya Lopez sa co-star niya sa Kapuso afternoon seryeng Haplos na si Thea Tolentino dahil sa angking galing nito sa pagkokontrabida. Napansin na raw niya ito simula nang una silang magkatrabaho sa The Half Sisters kaya naman isa raw ito sa mga inspirasyon niya para mas paghusayan pa ang kanyang pag-arte. Pero sinabi rin ni Sanya na kung anong ikinasama ng ugali ng karakter ni Thea sa serye ay kabaligtaran naman ang ugali nito in real life. Sa katunayan mabilis daw talaga silang nagkasundo ng magaling na kontrabida. “Nakakatuwa yung samahan namin. Makaka-vibes mo siya kaagad. Siya ‘yung unang nag-a-approach. Siya ‘yung unang gagawa or maghahanap ng topic na pagkukwentuhan niyo,” paglalarawan pa ni Sanya sa kanyang half-sister sa Haplos na napapanood mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes sa Afternoon Prime. Kasama pa rin sa pinag-uusapang serye sa GMA Afternoon Prime sina Rocco Nacino, Pancho Magno, Celia Rodriguez, Francine Prieto, Emilio Garcia, Patricia Javier at marami pang iba, sa direksyon ni Gil Tejada, Jr..

