Kris payag api-apihan ni Lolit Solis sa pagsasamahan nilang tv show



BUHAY na naman ang love-hate relationship sa pagitan nina Kris Aquino at Nay Lolit Solis.

By the hyphenated term, we don’t mean their vicious away-bati cycle showbiz has ever known, kundi Kris and ‘Nay Lolit LOVE to HATE each other.

Sa muli kasi nilang social bonding kamakailan, the wedding (kasal ni Rep. Alfred Vargas) they attended actually turned out to be Kris’ and Lolit’s renewal of vows.

Minsan nang hinawakan ni ‘Nay Lolit ang career ni Kris, why and how their manager-artist relationship screeched to a halt ay hindi namin alam.

Or did we care at all?

Pero ang samahan nilang ‘yon—as vividly as could remember—ay panahon much earlier than hosting Startalk (together with Boy Abunda, sina Kris at ‘Nay Lolit ang original hosts nito back in October, 1995).

Saksi kami—as we were with the then-Sunday show since Day One—kung paanong nag-gel naman si ‘Nay Lolit with such unlikely co-hosts.

Ang ‘Wag Tularan segment ni ‘Nay Lolit became her platform para magmukha naman siyang positibo before an audience who persecuted her for her Manila Film Festival scam-laden handiwork in June of the same year.

To further endear her to the masa, pinalutang ang jologs side ni ‘Nay Lolit via her strictly timed bati segment with a quick rundown of “da who’s” in and out of showbiz.

But instead of Kris finding the segment the most amusing part of the program, tahasan niyang sinabi on air, “It cheapens the show!” na parang diring-diri at hindi rin niya gawain.

q q q

Twenty two years later, sa kasalukyang panahon when showbiz-oriented talk shows are now relegated to the pages of history, when both Kris and ‘Nay Lolit could only relish the glory days of tsismis programs on TV ay muling nagkrus ang kanilang landas.

Ayon mismo sa post ni ‘Nay Lolit on her Instagram account (ows talaga, techie ka na, ‘Nay?), okey lang daw kay Kris kung muli silang magsasama sa isang TV show.

To further seal the verbal deal, okey lang din kay Kris kung aapi-apihin (read: ookray-okrayin) siya ni ‘Nay Lolit on air.

If we knew the feisty well enough, ‘Nay Lolit would surely do it without being told so. Huwag na si ‘Nay Lolit, Kris is the type of a person who will willingly submit herself to public humiliation (make it national TV) to be in the news.

Pero eklat lang ‘yon. In the end, it’s Kris’ personal gains that matter. Baka nga nagagamit pa si ‘Nay Lolit in her desperate ploy para mapag-usapan.

Isa pa, getting ‘Nay Lolit to work with her will entail terms and conditions na baka ikabaliw ni Kris lalo’t she’s staging a comeback.

Babati ito nang babati nang walang humpay kesehodang mag-suffer ang content ng programang pagsasamahan nila.

That is going to be ‘Nay Lolit’s biggest form of oppression against Kris. Tingnan lang natin kung makakatiis si Kris na hindi magdayalog ng, “It cheapens the show!”

But it doesn’t fatten ‘Nay Lolit’s pocket with all her paid bati. In the final analysis, baka si ‘Nay Lolit pa ang mas makinabang.